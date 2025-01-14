Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The newly sworn-in speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, stormed the residence of the state governor, Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, January 14, to meet with members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

According to Mojisola, the purpose of the meeting was to meet the leaders and seek their blessings.

Speaking with the press after after the hours-long meeting, the first female Lagos speaker, flanked by other lawmakers, simply said:

“(We are here) to brief them about what happened at the House of Assembly yesterday, to seek their blessings and which we have gotten.”

As of the time of filing this report, The Punch disclosed that members of GAC were still meeting at the Lagos House.

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, January 13, Meranda, made history as she emerged the first speaker of the assembly.

She was elected speaker of the assembly moments after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached by the 32 members of the assembly over corruption allegations.

