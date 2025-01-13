Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has reacted as Lagos state assembly sacked its speaker Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa was removed from his position on Monday, January 13, over corruption allegations and the 32 lawmakers appointed Mojisola Miranda, the deputy speaker, as the new speaker of the assembly

Interestingly, Sani mentioned five key factors that can lead to the impeachment of the state assembly speaker

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, has highlighted the factors that can lead to the impeachment of a speaker of a state House of Assembly.

Shehu Sani reacts as Lagos assembly impeach speaker

Legit.ng reported that on Monday, January 13, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly on Monday took strong action against Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa amid allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement against him.

Shehu Sani lists factors behind impeachment of a speaker

But in a swift reaction to the development, Sani, in a post shared on his X page, explained five reasons that influenced impeachment process.

He arrived at this conclusion following his experiences from 1999.

According to Sani, a speaker can be impeachment if he is having issues with the state governor, becoming too independent and possibly working with the enemies of the governor.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"FIVE factors that can lead to the impeachment of a Speaker of a State Assembly; Experiences from 1999."

1.When there is a strong suspicion that the Speaker is plotting impeachment.

2.When the Speaker is becoming too independent and resist taking orders from the Governor.

3.When the speaker is not “taking good care” of members and leaving them “hungry”.

4.When the Speaker is deliberately delaying or obstructing the passage of Governor’s interested Bills.

5.When the speaker is strongly accused of colluding with enemies of the Governor.

Meranda replaces Obasa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, made history as she emerged the first speaker of the assembly.

She was elected speaker of the assembly moments after Mudashiru Obasa was impeached by the lawmakers over corruption allegations.

