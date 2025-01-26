A major political development unfolded recently at the Lagos state house of assembly

Barely two weeks into the year, Mudashiru Obasa was the speaker of the legislative chamber in West Africa's economic hub

On January 13, 2025, Obasa suddenly become a one-time speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state house of assembly on Monday, January 13, removed Speaker Mudashiru Obasa over alleged gross misconduct.

Obasa's removal while he was in the United States (US) followed allegations of high-handedness, misappropriation of funds, and lack of transparency in the management of the assembly’s affairs.

Obasa, in his third term as speaker since 2015, represents Agege Constituency I.

Femi Saheed, who represents Kosofe Constituency II, moved the motion for the impeachment.

However, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Obasa denied accusations of corruption levelled against him, describing them as baseless and politically-motivated.

Speaking at a welcome event held in his honour in Ikeja GRA, and attended by his supporters from Agege, Kosofe, and Alimosho local government areas (LGAs), Obasa refuted allegations of financial mismanagement, including claims that he spent N16 billion to construct a gate for the assembly.

The 52-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain faulted 'impeachment' reports in some quarters.

He said:

“I believe in removal. There is no impeachment in the assembly. Probably, there is a mistake from them; you can only remove the speaker. And before you remove, you must ensure you follow the rules of the constitution. I’m not afraid to be removed, what else am I looking for?”

Is Obasa correct?

The motion for the removal of the former Speaker Obasa was in line with the constitution.

Going by Honourable Saheed's remarks on Monday, January 13, Obasa was removed—not impeached.

Section 92 (2) (c) states that not less than two-third majority of members can remove the presiding officer. The former speaker was removed as stated in the motion for his removal.

Legit.ng's fact-finding showed that there is nothing like impeachment of a speaker. The 1999 constitution as amended only makes provision for the removal of the head of the legislative house. A speaker can be removed— he cannot be impeached. State actors can only impeach a president, vice-president, governor and deputy-governor.

The difference between removal and impeachment is that in the case of removal, it is done by the lawmaker's colleagues. However, impeachment is a more serious process that involves external people outside the house. It involves the chief judge or chief justice as the case may be and the setting up of a panel.

In context, talking about the change of guards in the leadership of the Lagos state house of assembly, Obasa remains removed as it was done by a majority of his colleagues.

Meranda replaces Obasa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mojisola Meranda made history by becoming the first elected female Lagos state speaker.

She was elected after lawmakers impeached Obasa under whom she served as deputy.

