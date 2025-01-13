Mojisola Meranda has been elected as the first female speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, replacing Mudashiru Obasa

Mojisola Meranda has recently been elected and sworn in as the new speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, replacing Mudashiru Obasa, who was impeached for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency I, is the first female to hold this position in the Lagos House of Assembly.

The first female speaker in Lagos state Mojisola Meranda.

Source: Twitter

Here are seven key facts about her background, education, and political career:

First Female Speaker:

Mojisola Meranda has made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, representing Apapa Constituency I.

Educational Background:

Born in August 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria, Meranda's educational journey began at Randle Primary School. She later attended Anglican Girls Grammar School and Ansar-Ud-Deen Secondary School, earning her West African Senior Certificate (WASC) in 1998. She also holds a Certificate in Software Development (Network Engineering) from NIIT.

Higher Education:

Meranda graduated with a B.Sc. in Public Administration from Lagos State University (LASU) in 2013. She furthered her education with a Master’s in Public and International Affairs (MPIA) from the University of Lagos in 2020 and is currently pursuing an MBA in Public Sector Management at the University of York, UK.

Early Career:

Her career began as a personal assistant to the senior special assistant on information technology. She later became the personal assistant to the Director of the Land Information System Support Unit (LISSU) of the Surveyor General’s office.

Professional Experience:

Meranda worked as the office manager of Cirrus Nigeria Limited in Lekki, Lagos, and founded Worthline International Services Limited, where she served as managing director/CEO. She also held the position of senior special assistant on Intervention and Inter-Governmental Relations in Apapa Local Government and served as supervisor for Health in the same local government.

Political Involvement:

Meranda's political journey began with the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), which later evolved into the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually the All Progressives Congress (APC). In 2015, she was elected to represent her constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Legislative Roles:

In the 8th Assembly, Meranda chaired the House Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) and the House Committee on Establishment, Training, Pension, and Public Service. In the 9th Assembly, she served as the chief whip, and until her emergence as the speaker, she was the deputy speaker of the 10th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Obasa Impeached

Legit.ng reported that speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been impeached over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Obasa, who represents Agege State Constituency I, in 2007, was reelected four times in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. He was first elected speaker in 2015.

AIT Live reported that members of the assembly immediately elected Mojisola Miranda, the lawmaker representing Apapa I State Constituency, as the new speaker. TVC News confirmed the development in its publication on Monday, January 13, 2025.

