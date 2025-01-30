Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Former federal legislator Shehu Sani has said if ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai was admitted into President Bola Tinubu’s government, "no critic of the government in the north or south would have been spared from his toxicity".

Sani said this via a tweet on his verified handle on Thursday, January, 30. Although the ex-legislator did not mention a name, it was apparent he was speaking about El-Rufai, who he has been feuding with over the past months.

Sani wrote:

1. When in power in Kaduna, he practiced tyranny and unleashed evil, out of power he is sanctimoniously preaching democracy to the country he helped to wreck, plundered and persecuted.

2. He demonised the opposition when in the palace and now embracing them when in the wilderness.

3. He is like a man who is turned down by a woman and resorted to speaking ill of her. Tinubu was his Angel until when he was “evicted from the house” now telling the world he is a demon.

4. The Government is led by illiterates because they refused to hire Professor midget.

5. If he is in a Keke NAPEP, he will call it a Lamborghini; if he is thrown out of the Lamborghini, he will call it a Keke Napep.

6. The man with a history of undisguised intolerance to opposition and hypersensitive alergy to criticisms have no moral and saintly feet to stand on the pulpit of democracy to preach about good governance.

7. He left a heap of garbage in Kaduna now preaching hygiene to a country has not forgotten the history of his dirt.

8. The Man who looted Kaduna state, piled up debt for our people, used religion to divide the people of the state, enriched and Shared lands to friends and family members, disobeyed court orders, persecuted journalists, arrest people for criticising him on social media, monetised banditry is now telling others how to govern.

9. If this man had been admitted into Tinubu’s Government, no critic of the Government in the North or South would have been spared from his toxicity.

10. He thought he would have a puppet Governor in Kaduna state, now it’s the opposite and he is frustrated.

11. He is now jobless, most times seeking to be invited to northern public events where he will whip up sectional sentiments.

Source: Legit.ng