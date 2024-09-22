BREAKING: APC Wins Esan West LGA as INEC Begins Collation of Edo Governorship Election Results
Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Esan West local government area in the Saturday, September 21 Edo state governorship election.
This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.
The APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 12,952 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,004 votes.
INEC at the collation centre in Benin City, announced the following as the results from the Esan West LGA.
APC: 12,952
LP: 342
PDP: 11,004
Registered voters: 113,067
Accredited voters: 25,702
Total valid votes: 24,691
Rejected votes: 693
Total votes cast: 25,384
