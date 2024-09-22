Global site navigation

BREAKING: APC Wins Esan West LGA as INEC Begins Collation of Edo Governorship Election Results
Politics

BREAKING: APC Wins Esan West LGA as INEC Begins Collation of Edo Governorship Election Results

by Adekunle Dada
  • The All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Esan West local government area in the Saturday, September 21 Edo state governorship election.

This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.

INEC declares APC winner in Esan West LGA Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo
Source: Twitter

The APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 12,952 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,004 votes.

INEC at the collation centre in Benin City, announced the following as the results from the Esan West LGA.

APC: 12,952

LP: 342

PDP: 11,004

Registered voters: 113,067

Accredited voters: 25,702

Total valid votes: 24,691

Rejected votes: 693

Total votes cast: 25,384

