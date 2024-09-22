The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate said the Edo governorship election might just be the worst in the history of Nigeria

Asue Ighodalo alleged that there is a result writing scheme going on to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to Ighodalo, the number of voters was more than accredited voters in nothing less than 20 polling units

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, said the Saturday, September 21 election might be the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Ighodalo said there was nothing less than 20 polling units where the number of accredited voters was less than the total number of votes cast.

He stated this while speaking at the PDP campaign council briefing on Sunday, September 22.

“From our perspective, the way these elections are going, it properly going to be the worst election in the history of this country.”

He alleged that there is a result writing scheme going on where figures are being manipulated to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“There is something definitely going wrong. There is a result writing scheme going on and it is totally unacceptable. This process is not acceptable.”

Legit.ng recalls that the PDP demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of INEC Presiding Officer, Obozuwa Josephine.

The PDP alleges that Josephine allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP, and one to the Labour Party (LP) at Osholo Primary School Polling Unit.

The PDP has called for Josephine's prosecution and the cancellation of the Osholo Primary School Polling Unit's election results.

INEC reacts to alleged manipulation of figures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the allegation of manipulated figures on polling unit result sheets in Edo state.

The Commission said it has received two complaints on wrong figures entry and will investigate the matter.

INEC promised to deal with any proven infraction during the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.

