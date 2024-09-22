A member of the house of representatives said no person in his right senses will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo governorship election

The PDP federal lawmaker described the votes APC secured in the Edo governorship election as magical and astronomical

He asked why the APC got the votes and figures announced for its candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Benin City, Edo state - A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned the number of votes secured by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship election took place in Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

The lawmaker at the house of representatives in Abuja said no person in his right senses will vote for the APC due to the state of the nation.

In the interview shared by The Guardian, the federal lawmaker said the APC votes are magical and astronomical figures.

16 out of the 18 LGA results announced, the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six.

Okpebholo led with 244,549 votes, while PDP’s Asue Ighodalo followed closely with 195,954 and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) polled 13,348 votes.

The PDP house of reps member said:

“Go to IReV and see what’s going on there and tell if this is the country you people deserve to live in.

“Who in his right senses will vote for the party that is in the lead today? In this country vote. Where are they getting those votes from, those numbers that they are getting now, where are they getting it from? In Nigeria today, who in his right sense is going to vote for APC?

“And they are giving us magical figures, astronomical figures and they expect us to clap for us?. My party will make a statement officially.”

