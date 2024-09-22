Barrister Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary is currently at the party's national situation room

The APC announced Morka's arrival on Sunday evening in a post shared on its official website

At the moment, INEC has collated the results of 17 out of 18 LGAs in Edo state; the electoral umpire is yet to announce the last LG and then declare a winner of Saturday's September 21, 2024 governorship election

Barrister Felix Morka, Esq., the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has arrived at the party's national situation room as it awaits the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s final announcement.

Barrister Felix Morka arrives at the APC national situation room. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The APC made this known in a post shared on its official website on X on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The APC shared pictures of Morka and tweeted:

"The National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Esq., arrives at the National Situation Room as the Party awaits @inecnigeria announcement of the results of the final Local Government Area for the Edo State Governorship Election.

"Viva APC."

At the moment, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the collation of results from 17 out of 18 LGAs in Edo state.

From the results collated and released, APC's candidate Monday Okpebholo is currently leading while his rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP trails behind.

See the photos of Morka at situation room below;

