An Edo state indigene has disclosed the reason for voting for her preferred candidate during the governorship election on Saturday, September 21

The woman said she wants a change because is tired of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

She said she voted for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata because she wants a different party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - An Edo state indigene said she came out to vote for her candidate of choice in the governorship election because she is tired of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The electorate said she wants change and will cast her vote for the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata.

Edo indigene said she is tired of APC and PDP Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC/Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

The resident said she wished other voters would agree that they don’t want this particular set of people in the APC and PDP, Guardian reports.

Edo election: Why I'm voting Labour Party

"I want a change. I’m tired of PDP and APC. I just want a change. Even if Akpata is going to give us what we want let's just have a change. If only the people can say we don’t want this particular set of people.

"With the way politics is in Nigeria now, it is just APC and PDP, no party is given the chance to emerge. I just want a change, a different party."

Read more on Edo governorship election:

Edo governorship election: Olumide Akpata raises alarm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Akpata cried out over disturbing feedback he and his team are getting from across the 18 local government areas of the state during the governorship election

He said they would be observing the process and verifying the claims/reports before making any official statement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng