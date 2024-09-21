Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - Political thugs got the beating of their lives at Edokpolo Grammar School, Ward 7 in Benin City at the ongoing Edo governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship election is taking place across the 18 local government areas of the state on Saturday, September 21.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Barrister Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party are the major contenders battling to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The attack took place at Edokpolo Grammar School

Violence broke out at the polling unit after the political thugs attacked the polling unit but were resisted by the voters present at the venue.

In the viral video shared on social media by @AIT_Online, the voters chased after the thugs beating them.

The policeman cited in the video could not do much as he was overpowered by the crowd of people.

Legit.ng recalls that the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, said he and his team are getting some concerning feedback from across the state.

Akpata said the Labour Party will continue to observe the process before making any official statement.

Watch the video below:

Edo election: Ighodalo raises alarm over alleged crime

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the Edo election 2024 continues, PDP's Ighodalo has said that INEC has no excuse for delivering a free, fair poll considering it is an off-cycle exercise.

Although voting started late in Ighodalo's polling unit, he eventually voted alongside his wife, Ifeyiwan.

Legit.ng reports that Ighodalo lamented that the election update he is getting from Edo state makes him uncomfortable

