Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been announced as the winner of the Esan Central local government area in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo State.
The collation officer for the local government announced at the ongoing collation of results on Sunday, September 22 in Benin City.
The APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 10,990 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo, who scored 8,618 votes.
REGISTERED: 68,338
ACCREDITED: 20,580
APC: 10,990
PDP: 8,618
LP: 418
VALID: 20,198
REJECTED: 361
TOTAL: 20,559
