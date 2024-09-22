Global site navigation

BREAKING: Jubilation as APC's Okpebholo Clinches LGA in Edo Governorship Election
Politics

BREAKING: Jubilation as APC’s Okpebholo Clinches LGA in Edo Governorship Election

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been announced as the winner of the Esan Central local government area in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The collation officer for the local government announced at the ongoing collation of results on Sunday, September 22 in Benin City.

APC’s Okpebholo Wins His LGA in Edo Governorship Election
APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 10,990 votes Photo credit: Senator Monday Okpebholo
The APC’s Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 10,990 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo, who scored 8,618 votes.

REGISTERED: 68,338

ACCREDITED: 20,580

APC: 10,990

PDP: 8,618

LP: 418

VALID: 20,198

REJECTED: 361

Breaking: PDP’s Ighodalo wins LGA as INEC announces Edo governorship election results

TOTAL: 20,559

