The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 97 percent of Edo governorship election results onto the Results Viewing portal

It is a tight race between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, and All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo

The preliminary analysis of election results on IReV shows APC’s Ighodalo is leading in the Edo North Senatorial District while PDP’s Ighodalo leads in the Edo South Senatorial District

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Senator Monday Okpebholo, are in a tight race in the Edo state governorship election.

The results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that Ighodalo and Okpebholo are going head-to-head in the battle.

APC's Okpebholo is leading in the Edo North while PDP's Ighodalo leads in the Edo South Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

Who is leading in Edo governorship election

As reported by The Punch, APC’s Okpebholo is leading in the Edo North Senatorial District, which comprises six LGAs - Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central, Owan West, Owan East, and Akoko Edo.

The PDP’s Ighodalo leads in the Edo South Senatorial District, which covers seven LGA - Oredo, Ovia South West, Egor, Ovia North East, Orhionmwon, Ikpoba Okha, and Uhunmwode local government areas.

This is based on the preliminary analysis of election results so far uploaded by INEC on the Results Viewing portal (IReV). INEC had uploaded 97 percent of election results onto the IReV.

PDP has always shown strength in Edo Central but lost the 2023 senatorial election to the APC candidate.

Both the APC and PDP candidates are from Edo central, where Okpebholo is the serving senator.

Edo Central senatorial district has five LGA - Esan South-East, Igueben, Esan North-East, Esan West, and Esan Central.

INEC reacts to alleged manipulation of figures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC reacted to the allegation of manipulated figures on polling unit result sheets in Edo state.

The Commission said it has received two complaints on wrong figures entry and will investigate the matter.

INEC promised to deal with any proven infraction during the Saturday, September 21 governorship election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng