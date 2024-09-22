Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appealed to residents to remain calm after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the All Progressives Congress (APC's) Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the state's 2024 governorship election.

Obaseki, whose preferred candidate Asue Ighodalo, lost, insisted that the election was marred with disregard for processes and the rule of law. He hinted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), might seek legal redress.

The governor reacted on Sunday night, September 22, minutes after Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, the returning officer (RO) for the election in Edo state and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna) announced Okpebholo as the winner.

Obaseki said:

“Clearly, it is obvious to the least discerning, the amount of impunity and reckless disregard for processes and law that was displayed in this gubernatorial election.

“In a democracy, there are safeguards for addressing grievances, and we hope that those affected will seek resolution for this blatant disregard of law and process.

“With this in mind, I implore all Edo people to go about their lawful businesses and rest assured of the commitment of our government to your wellbeing and security.”

Watch the governor's full speech below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng