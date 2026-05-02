Hours after popular skit maker Carter Efe defeated Portable, a Nigerian man has shared his observation

The individual took to his media page to explain why Carter Efe was bound to win the important match

He also spoke about several promises made to Carter Efe, which might have motivated him to win the match

A young Nigerian man has shared his observation about the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Carter Efe hours after the skit maker defeated the singer in a celebrity boxing match.

In his explanation, he raised three observations to back his claim on why he believed that Carter Efe was eventually going to win the match against Portable.

Man gives reasons Carter Efe beat Portable, sparks reactions online. Photo Source: Tiktok/footycabal_/ceodrzeh, Instagram/Carter Efe

Source: TikTok

Man reacts as Carter Efe defeats Portable

The individual explained that he had heard a lot of people giving their opinions about the match, and while a few claimed it was scripted, some people said it was natural.

However, @footycabal_ explained in the video that Carter Efe was bound to win the match, and he shared three points.

Speaking about what he’s heard people saying, he explained:

“You see this Carter Efe and Portable’s boxing match, I’ve seen a lot of people coming out to say the match was scripted, I’ve seen some people saying it was a real match.”

Having mentioned what he’s heard people say about Carter Efe and Portable, he raised his first observation.

@footycabal_ explained in the TikTok video:

“If you connect all the dots, there’s no angle you look at it from that Carter Efe was not bound to win that match. Carter Efe was always bound to win the game.”

“If you look at it from the angle of scripting, Portable has been fighting with other stars and he was able to win those matches, so he had that reputation of being a warrior when it comes to games like this.”

“Then you have somebody like Carter Efe who always gives the impression of being a clown to people. This match-up was normal and natural for people to believe that Portable was winning.”

“Portable even went on to say he was using juju, he filmed himself going to a babalawo that he was going to beat Carter Efe. All of these put together, if you look at it from the scripting angle, everybody is going to put money on Portable.”

“More people are going to put money on Portable. And for the organizers, it only makes sense for Carter Efe to win so that they can make more money. If it was scripted, it is only normal for Portable to lose so that Carter Efe can make them more money.”

Nigerian man shares why Carter Efe defeated Portable in boxing match. Photo Source: Tiktok/footycabal_, Instagram/Carter Efe

Source: TikTok

He proceeded to mention another thing he observed, which gave him the idea that Carter Efe was eventually going to win the match.

He explained:

“No. 2, if you look at the way Carter Efe was fighting, he was motivated and he looked as if he was prepared. I’ve seen Carter Efe fight with De General before and he was fighting like a chicken.”

“For him to have fought this way, you would know that he went for some training. In a normal real fight, Carter Efe would still have won.”

Lastly, he mentioned the third thing he observed, which is that a lot of people made promises to Carter Efe, and this might have motivated him to fight hard, which led to the defeat of Portable.

He concluded:

“Now look at it from a motivational standpoint, look at it from that angle. If it was you that they promised 50 million naira if you beat Portable, and if it was you that Boniface said if you beat Portable, I’ll do German visa for you to Germany. If it was you, see those promises aside from the real prize money.”

“If you look at it from all angles, Carter Efe was bound to win this game. This is why I’m not shocked, it’s not as if I expected Carter Efe to win.”

He added in the description of the video:

"In hindsight, Carter Efe was bound to win that boxing game vs Portable.. Everything pointed to him winning it."

Reactions as Carter Efe defeats Portable

janyblash added:

"Portable was getting tired on round 3 he couldn’t go for round 4 because is may lead to something else that’s why the organization Have to end the match. Too much of smoke make him get tired so early and Carter Efe was still fully active for more rounds."

Ejeikwuphilip noted:

"You can't plan a scripted fight with Portable bro."

Iampolycarp added:

"It was more like a content and staged fight. The punches from both lacked damage. They swing their hands like they didn’t want to hurt themselves. That’s not how punches are thrown in real focus boxing.'

OlaToke said:

"If dem script ham and he beat ham like dat portable no go gree e go voice out."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Portable said the boxing event was not fair after he lost to Carter Efe.

He said some of his punches were not counted and also said Carter Efe was taller and had longer hands, which made it hard for him to fight. He also shared that his wife, Bewaji, gave birth to a baby boy while he was at the boxing event.

Man explains why Carter Efe defeated Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man took to social media to react to the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Carter Efe.

He explained in the comment section of a viral post why Portable lost the fight, saying Carter Efe made use of his height advantage, which made it difficult for the singer to land punches.

Source: Legit.ng