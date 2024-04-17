Salihu Moh Lukman, a former APC national vice-chairman, criticised the party's NWC for its stance on the suspension of the national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Lukman warned against disrespecting the court order which suspended Ganduje and asked the former Kano governor to focus on local issues he is dealing with rather than involving President Tinubu

The APC chieftain said until Ganduje resolves political challenges in Kano, his leadership within the ruling party will be weak

FCT, Abuja - Salihu Moh Lukman, a former national vice-chairman (northwest) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has faulted the position taken by the members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the suspension of the national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Legit.ng notes that there was an attempted suspension of Ganduje by his ward in Dawakin Tofa local government on Tuesday, April 16, but the move was declared as nullity by the party's national leadership.

APC chieftain Salihu Lukman warned the party against disregarding the court order which affirmed Ganduje's suspension. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

However, a high court in Kano state state on Wednesday, April 17, affirmed Ganduje's purported suspension as a member of the APC.

APC, Ganduje mismanaged the situation, says Lukman

Reacting to the development through a statement made available to Legit.ng, Lukman said both the party and Ganduje mismanaged the political opportunity.

He also decried a video in circulation, which showed Ganduje addressing his supporters in Hausa, claiming that President Bola Tinubu affirmed that he (Ganduje) remains the national chairman of the APC.

He said:

"Around the same time, while supporters of Dr Ganduje were busy circulating the video, early on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Justice Usman Mallam Na’aba of Kano High Court No. 4 Ordered Dr Ganduje to stop parading himself as a member of APC.

"In a swift reaction, the APC NWC was reported to have dismissed the order of the High Court as a nullity. This is very scandalously disturbing as it portrays the APC NWC as a lawless body, which is disrespectful of Orders of our Courts.

"Any law-abiding citizen or body ought to recognise that any Order given by our Courts is binding until it is vacated. It is quite embarrassing that the APC Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana would contemptuously claim that the Court order is not enforceable, as according to him ‘it was obtained by fraud.’ To the contrary, it is only the disposition to be fraudulent that would push both Dr Ganduje and the APC NWC to disrespect a valid order issued by a competent Court of law."

Don't disrespect court order - Lukman warns APC

Lukman further warned Ganduje and the APC NWC against disrespecting the order of the high court.

According to the APC chieftain, Ganduje should refrain from involving the President in local relationship issues.

He said unless the APC chairman addresses his political challenges in Kano state, his leadership within the APC will be weak and ineffective in ensuring election victories.

Ganduje remains banned from acting as APC chair

Lukman also reiterated that to the extent that the court order subsists, Ganduje is legally banned from acting as the APC national chairman.

He added that the NWC should consider convening meetings of higher organs of the APC to manage this delicate legal reality.

The statement added:

"Both Dr. Ganduje and the APC NWC, and indeed all leaders of the APC must respect the current subsisting order of the Kano High Court that Dr. Ganduje is not a member of the APC, until the order is vacated.

"The reality is that, as it is, Dr. Ganduje is both a moral, political and legal burden. The big issue is whether the APC NWC has joined Dr Ganduje to the extent that members, individually and collectively are equally moral, political and legal liabilities!"

Read more about APC and Ganduje saga:

APC youths pass vote of confidence on Ganduje

In another report, some APC youths on Wednesday led many party supporters from across the country to its national secretariat, to show their support for Ganduje.

The youths, under the aegis of the APC Democratic Front said Alhaji Ganduje has shown purposeful leadership crucial to the party’s survival.

They, therefore, warned imposters to stay away from the party as they don’t mean well.

