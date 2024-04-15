The APC in Kano has placed sanctions on some ward leaders who orchestrated the suspension of the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje

His ward leaders suspended Ganduje over an alleged video of a bribery allegation placed on him by the state government

However, Ganduje's suspension was immediately thwarted by the local government officials and suspended those behind the national chairman's suspension

The State Working Committee of the Kano chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has sanctioned some ward party leaders who earlier suspended the party's national chairman, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

Leadership reported that leaders in Ganduje's ward in Dawakin Tofa local government suspended the APC national chairman on Monday, April 15.

Ganduje's suspension: APC sacks ward leaders

However, in a quick counter, the party's local government officials thwarted the suspension and sacked those behind it.

The APC Dawakin Tofa Local Government chairman, Inusa Dawanau, told newsmen that those behind the suspension of the national chairman were caught in anti-party activities, adding that their records of meetings with the opposition were exposed.

The party's state working committee adopted the suspension of the ward APC leaders and sanctioned the perpetrators for six months. A special investigations panel has been set up to verify several allegations against them.

Ganduje suspension: Why APC kicked out ward leaders

The Kano APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said the LG party leaders' decisions have since been adopted.

He said:

"We have evidence of meetings between the state government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman. The state working committee has agreed to sanction them for six months, and they are suspended."

However, one of the party men accused against Ganduje, Halliru Gwanjo, said they decided to suspend him from the party due to the bribery allegations levelled against him by the Kano state government.

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's bribe video

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the allegation against Abdullahi Ganduj was a federal matter, and only the EFCC or the attorney general of the federation could investigate him.

The court said the state government did not have the legal standing to investigate the APC national chairman over the alleged dollar bribery scandal.

Ganduje is under investigation over bribery allegations after being seen collecting bonds of dollars from a contractor in a video when he was governor.

