Kano state - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been suspended by members of his ward, in the Dawakin Tofa local government Area of Kano state.

Why we suspend Ganduje, Kano APC speaks

As reported by Channels TV, the executive council of Ganduje ward led by Haruna Gwanjo, made this revelation during a press briefing in Kano on Monday.

As reported by The Punch, Gwanjo cited allegations of bribery against Ganduje levelled by the Kano state government as the reason for the suspension.

According to Gwanjo, the former governor has to clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

“We decided to suspend Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him,” Gwanjo said.

Bribery allegations against Ganduje

Interestingly, Ganduje had been freed from the dollar bribery scandal. The Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission cannot investigate Ganduje.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, stated that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal offense and falls under the jurisdiction of the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ganduje explains why Kano govt can’t prosecute him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ganduje replied to Governor Yusuf over criminal charges filed against him over alleged bribery of $413,000, and N1.38 billion.

Ganduje said Governor Yusuf is using diversionary tactics to cover up for his failure to deliver in office.

He said Yusuf has nothing on the ground” in the state to justify the sharp increase in statutory allocations since he assumed office in May 2023.

