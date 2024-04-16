Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - Barrister Ogundeji Iroju, a former deputy speaker of the Ondo state house of assembly, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Iroju left the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former PDP member, Ogundeji Iroju teams up with ruling APC.

As reported by The Nation on Tuesday, April 16, Iroju joined the APC when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa visited Odigbo local government area (LGA) as part of his tour to woo members of the party to vote for him at the party primary scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

Ogundeji Iroju exits PDP

Legit.ng recalls that Iroju resigned his membership of the PDP in March.

The former lawmaker in a letter to his chairman in ward 10, Ore 1, Odigbo LGA said his decision to leave the party was based on his belief.

The letter reads:

"I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) effective from today (March 18, 2024).

"My decision to resign is borne out of my personal conviction to re-assess my future political career.

"I thank the party for the opportunity given me to contribute my quota to the political development of our dear country.”

