The Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has accused the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso of being behind Abdullahi Ganduje's suspension

The group loyal to the APC said Kwankwaso sponsored the APC ward executives who announced Gnaduje's suspension

The PFM called for the immediate arrest of the mastermind and properly investigate their sponsors

Kano state - A group known as the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has called on security agencies to arrest the mastermind of the purported suspension of the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in his ward in Kano state

The PFM Chairman, Emmanuel Aribigbe, alleged that the faces of persons behind Ganduje’s were mole within APC sponsored by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The group says those behind Ganduje’s suspensionwere mole within APC Photo credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso behind Ganduje’s purported suspension

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 15.

Aribigbe said the press conference which took place in Kano and not at the ward was held by known NNPP members in the state.

The group loyal to the APC said:

"These characteristics are known supporters of Engr Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is an arch-rival of our able National Chairman.

"We, however, called on the security agencies to quickly order the arrest of the faces at the press conference and properly investigate their sponsors.

"Our National Chairman has not committed any offence that should warrant suspension by the ward executive.

"We also call on all our members, the general public and most especially the supporters of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje all over the world to be calm and ignore the failed coup by some enemies of democracy."

