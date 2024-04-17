All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state said it has no plan to suspend Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

The Kaduna APC spokesperson, Salisu Wusono, stated this amid defection rumours hanging over the immediate past governor

This development is coming days after the Kano APC suspended the national chairman of the party, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - The chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has denied the intention or plan to suspend the immediate past governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

The spokesperson of APC in Kaduna, Salisu Wusono, said the ruling party has no such plan to suspend El-Rufai.

Kaduna APC says there is no plan to suspend el-Rufai Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Wusono stated this amid alleged anti-party activities and defection rumours hanging around the former FCT minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

No plan to suspend El-Rufai

As reported by TheCable, Wusono stated this in a text message on Tuesday night, April 16.

There were reports that el-Rufai would soon be suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

“Nothing like this!”

This is coming days after the APC chairman, Umar Ganduje was suspended by executives from his ward in Kano state.

Legit.ng recalls that El-Rufai paid a courtesy visit to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, March 20.

The visit was the second of its kind recently that the APC chieftain will be seen undertaking.

El-Rufai's visit to the SDP national secretariat was allegedly to consult with the opposition party's leadership, led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

The former governor also visited the home of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Abdul Ningi, who was suspended from the upper house of the national assembly.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai's visit to Senator Ningi's home adds to his series of notable courtesy visits including the former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode.

Kaduna assembly sets up committee to Probe El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna state house of assembly set up a committee to probe the past administration of El-Rufai.

The committee will examine the books of Kaduna state under El-Rufai’s administration. They will look at loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023.

Source: Legit.ng