The Concerned APC Members (CAM), a group consisting of party stakeholders, has accused the NNPP of being involved in the suspension of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman

CAM in a press conference on Tuesday, April 16, alleged that persons loyal to Rabiu Kwankwaso are also involved in the act

The convener of the conference, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, therefore, called on the IGP and the DSS to go after such persons who, according to him, are endangering Nigeria's democracy

A socio-political group, Concerned APC Members (CAM), has decried the recent suspension of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to CAM in a press conference convened on Tuesday, April 16, by Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, the suspension was carried out by some members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP who disguised as members of the APC in Kano.

The APC group said if care is not taken, even President Tinubu can be suspended from the APC by some irresponsible elements

In his statement made available to Legit.ng, Ogenyi claimed:

"The impostors even went far in using the name of our Party's legal adviser in Ganduje ward to announce the purported suspension of our workaholic National Chairman without the prior concept of the said legal adviser even though a legal adviser lacks the powers to suspend officers of the party hence such powers is vested on the ward chairman.

"...the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led faction of the NNPP is ready to return to the APC but does not want to join our party with Ganduje as the National Chairman. The Kwankwasiyya Movement had even wished Ganduje death before now and could do anything to ensure his removal as the National Chairman of our great Party."

The convener alleged that Kwankwaso and Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf alongside Buba Galadima went into alliance with some North Central APC elders to push for the removal of Ganduje.

However, Ogenyi claimed that the North Central APC elders led by a former Senate President, Sen. Ameh Ebute CON boldly passed a vote of confidence on Ganduje and his working committee members based on his credible performance.

He stated that in view of the above narrative, democracy is endangered and as such, called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of State Security Service to immediately arrest the impostors and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others willing to orchestrate such devilish act.

Ogenyi is certain that if these persons are not arrested and prosecuted immediately, in a short while, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Labour Party (LP) may constitute themselves and suspend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself from the ruling party.

Ganduje: Group Demands Arrest of Kwankwaso's "Boys"

Meanwhile, a group known as the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) had called on security agencies to arrest the mastermind of the purported suspension of Ganduje.

The PFM Chairman, Emmanuel Aribigbe, alleged that the faces of persons behind Ganduje’s were moles within APC sponsored by Kwankwaso.

