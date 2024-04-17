Youths in the ruling APC rallied at the party's national secretariat in Abuja to express support for Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje amidst his purported suspension

The APC Democratic Front, representing the youths, praised Ganduje's leadership for the party's success in elections nationwide, warning imposters to stay away from the party

The youths affirmed their unwavering support for Ganduje's leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - Some youths in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, April 17, led many party supporters from across the country to its national secretariat, to show their support for Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje.

This comes amid the purported suspension of the national APC chairman by some ward executives, a move that the party's national leadership has disregarded.

APC youths have passed a vote of confidence of the party's national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje. Photo credit: ADF

Source: Twitter

The youths, under the aegis of the APC Democratic Front said Alhaji Ganduje has shown purposeful leadership crucial to the party’s survival.

In his address, the group convener, Comrade Kabir Matazu, said under Ganduje's remarkable guidance, the APC has achieved landmark victories in various elections nationwide.

Stay away from our party, APC youths tell imposters

The APC stakeholders also warned imposters to stay away from the party as they don’t mean well.

“Dr. Ganduje has not only strengthened our party but has also positioned us for success in future elections at all levels of government,” Matazu said.

“We must remain vigilant against opposition elements and internal saboteurs who seek to undermine our chairman's efforts.

“We., therefore, warn those impostors and fifth columnists who are hell-bent on dragging our noble party to the mud to desist from their nefarious activities and refrain from dragging Dr. Ganduje's name.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support in Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's leadership. We proudly pass a resounding 'Vote of Confidence' in him and pledge our continued support as we march forward towards a brighter future for our party and our great nation.

“Let's all come together and unite in our support for economic policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinibu, which are geared towards bettering the lives of the poor masses of our country and liberate from economic strangulation."

