Kano, Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, April 16, described the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, its national chairman, as "fake news".

In a statement signed by Barrister Felix Morka, its spokesperson and seen by Legit.ng, the ruling central party said those who announced Ganduje's suspension are "impostors".

The party disclosed that it has filed a petition with the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, requesting an expedited investigation of the matter "and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice".

Recall that Haladu Maigwanjo, the APC legal adviser in Ganduje’s ward in Tofa local government area (LGA) of Kano state, on Monday, April 15, announced the former governor's suspension at a press conference.

Maigwanjo said Ganduje was suspended from the party to allow him to face corruption charges against him by the Kano state government. But the national chapter of the party has now nullified the sanction, saying:

“The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our party."

The APC alleged the politicians who suspended Ganduje are not card-carrying members of the APC in the Kano ward "but individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)."

