Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, remains suspended from the ruling party

This was the decision of the Kano State High Court during a sitting presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba on Wednesday, April 17

The court also retrained the APC's National Working Committee and the Kano State Working Committee of the party from interfering in the matter

Kano - The Kano State High Court has granted an ex parte order suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, from the party.

By the court's order issued on Wednesday, April 17, Ganduje has been barred from presiding over any activity of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Also, during the hearing presided over by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, the court gave an interim injunction directing all parties involved, including the APC, its NWC, the Kano State Working Committee of the party, and Ganduje himself, to maintain the status quo as of April 15, 2024, pending a full hearing on the matter set for Tuesday, April 30, Leadership reports.

The court will sit again on the issue on Tuesday, April 30

Source: Original

Justice Na’abba further ordered the National Working Committee of the APC to refrain from interfering with the decision of Ganduje's Ward executives of the party, which was endorsed by a two-third majority as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

Arewa group speaks on those linked to Ganduje's suspension

The Arewa Peace and Development Initiative (APDI) has fingered Governor Abba Yusuf at the centre of a purported plot to sack Alhaji Umar Ganduje as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group further raised the alarm over a looming crisis in Kano state and the entire north over Governor Yusuf’s perceived political vendetta and witch-hunt of his predecessor.

Legit.ng gathered that the Arewa group made this known at a press conference on Tuesday, April 16.

APC trashes talk of Ganduje’s suspension

The APC on Tuesday, April 16, described the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, its national chairman, as "fake news".

In a statement signed by Barrister Felix Morka, its spokesperson and seen by Legit.ng, the ruling central party said those who announced Ganduje's suspension were "impostors".

Source: Legit.ng