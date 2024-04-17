A Kano state high court has affirmed the decision to suspend the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

The former Kano state governor was also prohibited from portraying himself as a member of the ruling party

This was contained in a copy of an order issued by Justice Usman Malam Na’abba on Tuesday, April 16

Kano state - The suspension of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been affirmed by a Kano State High Court

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba also restrained Ganduje from further parading himself as a member of the APC.

The judge gave the order on Tuesday, April 16, following an ex parte motion filed by Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani by their counsel Ibrahim Sa’ad, Daily Trust reports.

The plaintiffs, who identified as executive members of the APC Ganduje ward, said they brought the motion on behalf of the executive members of the ward.

The executive council of Ganduje's ward, led by Gwanjo cited allegations of bribery against Ganduje levelled by the Kano state government as the reason for the suspension.

Imran Muhammad, a member of the APC and proud supporter of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, shared copy of the court order via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Imranmuhdz

Legit.ng recalls that a group known as the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) called on security agencies to arrest the mastermind of Ganduje's suspension in his ward in Kano state.

The PFM Chairman, Emmanuel Aribigbe, alleged that the faces of persons behind Ganduje’s suspension were mole within APC sponsored by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Buhari’s ex-aide reacts as Kano APC suspends Ganduje

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad said there must have been manoeuvres happening behind the scenes for Ganduje to have been suspended.

Ahmad said Ganduje would cease to be the APC national chairman if the suspension was conducted in accordance with due process.

He said there is no way the former Kano governor can be the national chairman if he is not a registered APC member.

