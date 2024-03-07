Lawmakers in Edo said they commenced impeachment proceedings against the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, over alleged violation of secrecy oath and perjury

Legit.ng reports that a petition against Shaibu, dated March 5, 2024, was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the House

The impeachment notice is believed to be the latest development in the rift between Shaibu and his boss, Godwin Obaseki

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo house of assembly has accused the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, of leaking government secrets, hence its reason for commencing an impeachment process.

Legit.ng reports that Edo has witnessed a political crisis since 2023 after Shaibu fell out with the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu is a major contender in the 2024 Edo state governorship election. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

The deputy governor is in the September 2024 governorship election in the state, despite facing strong opposition from Governor Obaseki who appears to prefer another person as his successor.

Shaibu’s ambition caused the feud between him and his boss.

The impeachment notice is believed to be the latest development in the rift between Messrs Shaibu and Obaseki. Both men are chieftains of Nigeria's main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, March 7, Charity Aiguobarueghian, the majority leader of the Edo house of assembly, who announced the impeachment notice against Shaibu during plenary, said it was based on a petition dated March 5, 2024.

The petition was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the House.

Aiguobarueghian said the allegations in the petition bordered on perjury and revealing of government secrets.

The Guardian newspaper also noted the development.

Legit.ng understands that Shaibu has seven days to respond to the notice serveed him.

