A Northern group has criticised Senator Ali Ndume for his recent outburst about the poorly renovated National Assembly building

Senator Ndume had earlier pointed out that some critical components, like electronic voting devices and microphones, are not optimally functioning

The group said the Senator should use the energy on a rather more pressing national issue like the new controversial bank levy

The Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly (NEYGA) has called on the Chief Whip of the Tenth Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, to focus on the main reason he is in the National Assembly.

The group criticises Ndume for making the malfunctioning of some components in the Senate Chamber a national discourse.

The group says issues like the new controversial bank levy should be the main subject of discussion. Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

They then advise him to channel the energy into something more meaningful and more concerning to the general masses, saying the Senate chamber deficiencies can be resolved internally.

The critique is contained in a press release made public by the group's Spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The group said the Senate should emulate the actions of the House of Representatives, which had been engrossed in current national issues.

Dan-Musa said:

"We are advising the Senate leadership to emulate the decorum and maturity displayed by their counterparts in the House of Representatives, as the Senate chamber is a revered institution for serious lawmaking, executive regulation, and government oversight."

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Ndume lamented the poor state of the newly renovated senate chamber.

The Senator said the so-called renovation has been more of a downgrade than an improvement to what they had before, as basic components like the wall clock, microphones, and speakers are no longer functioning efficiently.

Ndume said the structure can no longer be called a 'chamber' but is closest to a 'conference room'. He made the deduction by pointing out that the audio recordings of hearings are so poor that one could hardly distinguish the voices of the senators.

Senators Fight Over Seats in Newly-Renovated Chamber

Legit.ng had earlier reported on a scene that happened in the Senate chamber where three senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in a heated argument that lasted for 20 minutes.

Two APC senators from the north, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u and Senator Danjuma Goje, confronted the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, over the seats allocated to them.

Source: Legit.ng