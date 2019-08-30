NECO result 2022: Complete guide on how to check results

The National Examination Council (NECO) is a Nigerian national examination body mandated to conduct Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and General Certificate in Education (GCE) exams in June/July and November/December, respectively. The body was created to replace the now-defunct National Board of Education Measurement (NBEM). Those who sit their exams can easily access their NECO result online once the assessment is complete.

To use the NECO result checker, one needs to have a token that can be purchased from various platforms and outlets. The token contains essential information required to access the NECO result checking portal in 2022.

How do I check my NECO result in 2022?

Here is everything you need to know about the steps to take when checking your exam results.

Purchasing the token

Before purchasing the token, you must visit the NECO registration portal.

You will be asked to input your name, phone number, email address, password, and then password confirmation. If you already have an account, click on the 'log in' tab. Once you are registered and logged in, proceed to buy the token online by clicking on the blue 'purchase token' tab. For easier transactions, visit the NECO result token page using your phone browser. On the token purchase page, you will be asked to enter the number of tokens you wish to purchase. Input the required number and select 'pay now.' Select the 'I have verified the above information' box Click on the 'proceed to pay' tab. Click on 'submit' on the Remita payment page that pops up. Select your preferred payment method to get your token Keep in mind that only one token is allowed per candidate. Still, this token can be shared with the candidate's parents, schools, organizations, or anyone else who wishes to view the candidate's results.

How much is the token?

The exams council recently revised the token purchase fee to ₦625.00. Candidates are advised that the purchase fee does not include the Remita charges.

How can I check my NECO 2022 results online?

The new NECO confirmation of results portal has been designed for ease of use and convenience. To check your results, follow the steps outlined below.

First, visit the NECO website. Ensure you have your candidate details with you. These include the examination registration number, exam type, and examination year. Click on the 'NECO Results' and then click 'Check Result!'. The system will redirect you to the results-checking portal. Enter your exam year. Enter your exam type. Enter the token you purchased earlier. Enter the exam registration number you used when sitting for your exams. Click on the 'Check Result' tab.

How can I check my NECO results on my phone?

You can use your phone's browser to check your NECO results. To do this, follow the same steps outlined above.

Is the NECO 2022 result out?

Yes, the results for the recently concluded SSCE-INT and BECE exams are now out.

How to check NECO results without an exam number

Can I check my NECO results without my exam number? No, You Can't Check SSCE Results Without the exam number. The number is a prerequisite to checking your NECO result online or through SMS.

Is it possible to upgrade my NECO grades?

Most students have been led to believe they can up their grades once they have them. Please note that this is a scam and cannot be done.

What does NO CA3 mean?

If you get this notification when checking your NECO results, it means that you did not add your continuous assessment 3 (CA3) to the database and will, therefore, not have your grades released. Unfortunately, this carries a significant penalty. You will be required to go to your examination centre and pay 20,000 Naira to have the results released.

Where can I collect my original certificate?

Candidates can get the certificates from the secondary school they sat the exams. One can also arrange to pick up their certificate from the exam council's office.

How can I correct a mistake on my NECO certificate?

If you find an error, you must inform the principal of your school to write to the council for correction. If the error is on the GCE result, you will need to visit their offices and explain your complaint.

How can I recover my misplaced exam number?

You will need to visit you're the school where you sat your exams and explain your issue to the principal for assistance.

Students who sat their SSCE-INT and BECE exams can now access their NECO result easily. One needs to purchase a token and then use that alongside their candidate details to access their results on the exam council's portal.

