The management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled two students

The expelled students were caught in a viral video flogging a female colleague with a stick with threatening to draw blood from her body

The varsity’s spokesperson, Tope Akinbisoye, said the perpetrator attacked the victim with a stick for allegedly destroying her 3-year-old love affair with her boyfriend

Ikere, Ekiti state- Two Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) students have been expelled for flogging a female colleague, Gloria Ajayi, in a viral police.

Legit.ng recalls that the perpetrator was captured in the viral video saying she must draw blood from her victim either by submission or force.

Police commence investigation into the bullying incident Photo credit: BAMIDELE OLUMILUA UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, SCIENCE& TECHNOLOGY, IKERE EKITI

Source: Facebook

Tope Akinbisoye, the varsity’s spokesperson, said the expelled students are 18-year-old Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, a Department of Mass Communication student and Genesis Osaro, who provided the stick, TheCable reports.

According to the statement, Opemiposi threatened to inflict bodily harm on Gloria with a stick for allegedly destroying her 3-year-old love affair with her boyfriend, Channels Television reports.

“Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.”

Police react as Ekiti varsity student flogs colleague

The state commissioner of police, Adeniran Akinwale, has ordered the Ikere area commander to commence an investigation into the bullying incident.

Akinwale ordered the police commander to work with the varsity’s management to “ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action”.

