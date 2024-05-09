Photos of Amara Kanu, the wife football legend, Kanu Nwankwo, and her 19-year-old son have ignited reactions

Amara Kanu and her 19-year-son could perfectly pass for siblings in the photos she shared to celebrate his birthday

Netizens in the comments section gushed over her young-looking physique despite being almost 40 years old

Amara Kanu, the wife of legendary retired football player, Kanu Nwankwo recently shared photos with her 19-year-old son, Sean.

The photos stunned netizens who observed how young she still looked despite being a mother of three children.

Kanu Nwankwo's wife Amara and 19-year-old son

Source: Instagram

Amara and son could pass for siblings

The mum of three took to her Instagram page @amarakanu to celebrate her son who had just turned a year older.

In the photos, they doted on each other and the amazing mother-son relationship which they shared was evident.

Netizens stated that Amara didn't look like someone who could give birth to a 19-year-old man due to her young looks.

Amara captioned the photos:

“Happy Birthday SK9, How did I get so lucky to have you as my son? @sean.kanu May God continue to bless your gentle heart. #big19. Thank you for everything you do. We love you.”

Reactions as Amara Kanu poses with son

The comments section was flooded with lots of reactions from netizens who gushed over how good the woman looked.

@nancyisimeofficial said:

“Wait, who is the parent? Happy Blessed Birthday Sean.”

@olurodefunmilayo reacted:

“Mum looks like son's girlfriend.”

@nnennaezeukwu reacted:

“Let me hit the gym, I must recreate this with son, 12yrs from today, because today is actually his birthday. February babies are very cute.”

@excellenttony said:

“That's day very day, Sun newspaper captured the story and said, Kanu Nwankwo scored valentines goal, then I grabbed the paper to know which match papilo played, and behold, a child was born. Funny enough, this guy is now taller than myself. Happy birthday to you dear.”

Photos of Kanu Nwankwo's hot young-looking wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have been gushing over the young looks and perfect physique of Amara Nwankwo Kanu.

Despite having three children with her first son being 19 years old, the woman hasn't seized to mesmerise netizens with her young looks.

