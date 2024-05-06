Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video where LP flagbearer Peter Obi was sidelined at an event in Canada

The viral video captured the moment the mayor of Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, hailed Bola Tinubu's leadership for the development of Lagos during his time as governor in 2007

The footage has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter

Lagos state - The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, has got many talking as he expressed his admiration for Lagos state during an event organised to honour Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

At an event to honour Peter Obi, the Mayor if Canada hailed Tinubu. Nigerians reacted differently. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Nigerians in Canada honour Peter Obi

Brampton is a city in the Canadian province of Ontario, with a high population of Nigerian immigrants.

Meanwhile, During his recent visit to Canada, he explored Brampton. Peter Obi, in a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, May 5, described Brampton as a city renowned for its rapid growth, earning its accolades not just within Canada but across North America, including a consistent AAA rating from Standard and Poor (S & P) over the past 8 years.

Canadian Mayor ignores Obi, hails Tinubu

But while speaking at a recent town hall meeting hosted by the Coalition of Nigerian Canadian Interest Groups based in Canada to honour Obi, Brown recounted how he fell in love with Lagos when he visited in 2007.

The period of his visit coincided with the time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in office as the governor of the South-West state.

Brown was seen in a video shared on Sunday, May 5, 2024, by The Punch, addressing the cheering audience.

In the viral video, Brown, who was blown away during his visit to Lagos, said:

“ I went to Nigeria in 2007. I went to Lagos and I fell in love with the country.”

"There’s a lot of love for Nigeria in my city,” he added.

Nigerians react as Canadian Mayor snubbed Peter Obi

As usual, Nigerians have reacted to the video. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X.

@MrSNoockie tweeted:

"See better washing.

"For Obi presence the Mayor is giving testimony of Lagos and didn’t even mention the state Obi governed for 8 years."

@Mayordavid_9 tweeted:

"Obidients won’t sleep well this night."

@Hemzick tweeted:

"E shock Okwute and his headless mob."

@SL_ABDOULBASIT tweeted:

"If you watched the video, you'll see how Obi wanted to cry, lol."

Watch the video

