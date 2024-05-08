The truth about Dane Cook's brother, Darryl McCauley, and where he is now

Betrayal is heartbreaking, especially when it comes from the people you trust the most. This was the case for American comedian and actor Dane Cook. Dane Cook’s brother, Darryl McCauley, was less known until he gained attention after reportedly stealing millions of dollars from the comedian’s business. He was the comedian's manager.

Dane Cook during Byron Allen Presents: The Comedy & Music Superfest (L). He is at Sony Pictures' The Machine Los Angeles premiere (R). Photo: Stefanie Keenan, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dane Cook gained fame as a comedian and later ventured into acting. His entertainment career rose as he performed in many comedy shows and was featured in movies such as Dain Real Life, Mr. Brooks, and Good Luck Chuck. However, his profession was dealt a massive blow after Dane Cook’s brother stole his money. After the incident, Darryl McCauley has been of interest to many.

Full name Darryl McCauley Gender Male Year of birth 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Arlington, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Bedford, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Donna Jean Ford Father George F. Cook Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Erika McCauley School Arlington High School Profession Deliver driver

Who is Dane Cook’s brother, Darryl McCauley?

Darryl McCauley is comedian Dane Cook’s half-brother. His parents, Donna Jean Ford and George F. Cook, raised him alongside his two siblings in Arlington, Massachusetts, United States. His sister is Courtney Cook, a professional photographer. Donna Jean passed away in 2006.

Darryl McCauley was born in 1965 and is 59 years old as of 2024. As for his education, he reportedly completed his high school education at Arlington High School.

Is Darryl McCauley married? Yes. He is married to his wife, Erick McCauley. However, details of their marriage, including when they tied the knot and their children, are unknown.

Darryl McCauley’s career

What does Darryl McCauley do now? According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a delivery driver for FedEx Ground, a position he has held for nearly five years since October 2019.

Darryl began his career in 1991 as a correction officer at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Public Safety and worked until 2005. He was the chief operating officer at Great Dane Enterprise from 1995 to 2008.

He joined The Home Depot in 2014 as a sales and marketing associate but left shortly after seven months. His sales and marketing assistant work began at Shaw’s Supermarket in 2014 and ended in 2017. Dane Cook’s brother worked for two years as a solutions specialist at Sunstar Vending from 2017 to 2019.

What did Dane Cook's brother do to him?

Darryl McCauley worked as the business manager for his brother, Dane Cook, at Great Danes Enterprise between 1995 and 2008. During that period, he was accused of swindling millions of dollars, which he sent to his personal accounts. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including larceny, embezzlement, and forgery. His wife, Erika, pleaded guilty to numerous counts of larceny.

Darryl was sentenced to six years in prison and 16 years of probation. His wife was sentenced to three years in jail and 13 years of probation. In addition to the prison and probation sentences, the two were ordered to pay the American comedian $12 million. While appearing on CNN’s Larry King Live, Dane Cook said this about the ordeal:

It's a terrible betrayal. But hopefully, justice will be served and I can move on with my life.

Is Darryl McCauley still in jail?

Where is Dane Cook's brother now? His prison term has elapsed, having been more than a decade since his sentencing. He is out of prison but on probation, which ends in 2025. During a YouTube interview in July 2022 on Impaulsive Clips, Dane mentioned that his brother had served his jail term.

Dane Cook and Darryl McCauley (C) at Boston City Hall on the day that Boston proclaimed September 17 2008 to be Dane Cook Day. Photo: MediaNews Group

Source: Getty Images

Darryl McCauley's height and weight

The delivery driver's height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches or 178 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Dane Cook's brother, Darryl McCauley, colluded with his wife, Erika, to steal millions of dollars from his business account, betraying the entertainer’s trust. After serving his prison term, Darryl is still on probation. Although he was ordered to repay $12 million, whether he did so is unknown. He works as a delivery driver for FedEx Ground.

