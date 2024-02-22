Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Edo state, Benin City - The Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has emerged winner of the parallel primaries of the People's Democratic Party PDP in the state.

As reported by Arise TV, Shaibu won the PDP parallel primaries with over 301 votes.

Shaibu wins Edo PDP parallel primaries with over 301 votes Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

It was, however, gathered that the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the party is yet to commence the election.

While announcing the result in the short video, the officiating officer said those who voted for Shailbu were the authentic delegates of the PDP.

Immediately after the result was announced, excited PDP members/delegates rushed and congratulated the Shaibu with songs of victory.

Nigerians react as Philip wins PDP parallel election

@MamusWanogho

APC had two primaries... PDP is having two primaries... Maybe LP will end up having two primaries too... Na to go carry 4th for the election for another party na make they disqualify 1st to 3rd then you become the winner.

@dymegyjoe

If there is an authentic INEC officials there to monitor the process, then you guys have a say. Otherwise, it all amounts to fruitless effort.

@RaiOsagie

Anyone who knows Shuaibu knows that he won't go down with a whimper. The guy is loyal but very fierce.

I love loyalty but I also love fairness. Governorship should go to Edo Central.

@godwin51996

When will these politicians learn to do things right? APC made the same mistake of holding parallel congresses, why can't PDP learn their lesson from that? Well, we keep our fingers crossed.

@Ehimotor said

Here are the real PDP Delegates sitted at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, patiently waiting for the voting process to commence.

Edo PDP: Shaibu, Obaseki set for real show

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP governorship primary in Edo state will be the real show between Governor Obaseki and Shaibu.

Ten candidates in the PDP will be competing to secure the highest votes from the 563 delegates, just a few days after the APC had its fumbled primary.

The PDP is expected to produce its candidate at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, with a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, said to be the anointed candidate of Governor Obaseki.

Source: Legit.ng