Socialite and nightlife king Yhemo Lee recently made some stirring comments online about Nigerian celebrities that's got people talking

In a series of posts shared on his page, Yhemo Lee called out his colleagues, accusing them of owing him

He noted that only Burna Boy doesn't owe him while slamming other celebrities, accusing them of buying drinks at his club but refusing to pay him

Popular socialite, brand influencer and nightclub owner Adeyemi Idowu, aka Yhemo Lee, has sparked emotions online with a daring revelation he made on his Snapchat handle about Nigerian celebrities.

Yhemo Lee shared on his page that Nigerian celebrities are the worst debtors to have as a business person.

He accused Nigerian celebrities of always living larger than their pockets by using their status to collect things on credit.

In his post, Yhemo Lee asked his celebrity debtors to pay him his money while asking them not to come to his club to buy drinks on credit. He noted that things are too expensive at the moment to sell to debtors.

"Only Burna Boy doesn't owe" - Yhemo Lee

In his post calling out Nigerian celebrities owing him, the brand influencer exempted Burna Boy.

Yhemo Lee noted that the African Giant is the only celebrity who doesn't owe him money. He also took a swipe at other celebrities, asking them to learn from Burna Boy.

See Yhemo Lee's post calling out Nigerian celebrities below:

Here's another post by Yhemo Lee slamming Nigerian celebs as debtors:

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee's claims

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clips:

@sonof_motunrayo:

"Use ur mention na, werey."

@stillcantfeel_nun:

"Yhemo lee open their yansh."

@jidesnoop:

"Beggie Beggie don owe."

@monday_john_ogbonna:

"Upon fake drinks Wey you dey sell."

@alfred_kingsley_7:

"Stray bullet don touch poco lee."

@iam_ennypara:

"Mention their name if they refused to pay . Abi Ewo ni ka ma fi agidi se gbajumo."

@poundskid23:

"So...Wizkid is definitely among the celebrities who owes in Nigeria?"

@ike_chukwu33:

"No be envy but this guy lifestyle no freak me at all."

@o_layemi:

"Who is chollo abeg?"

