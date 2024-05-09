A TikTok user Baby Passion caused laughter as she recreated the flamboyant black dress American rapper Cardi B wore at the Met Gala

The content creator is known for funnily recreating the outfits of celebrities and she delivers again

Cardi B's outfit caused a buzz online as it was difficult for her to move alone without the assistance of some men

A content creator Baby Passion (@janewapassio4 on TikTok) displayed her love for recreating celebrities' attire as she made a dress with nylon that was inspired by American rapper Belcalis Cephus, aka Cardi's outfit at the Met Gala on Monday, May 6, in the United States.

Cardi B rocks a stylish dress at Met Gala 2024. Image credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

She wore a fluffy black dress that covered a large portion of the ground, and it was stylishly designed in layers with a headwrap to match.

The music star was a cynosure of eyes as she struggled to walk in the outfit and had about six men adjusting her attire as she moved.

In her recreation, Baby Passion used black waste nylons to make the dress and a great portion flowed on the ground as she moved.

A young boy was around her to assist as she moved. She also fixed artificial blue nails which she waved at her imaginary fans in her video.

Netizens hailed her level of creativity, describing her as African Cardi B.

Watch the video of the dress recreation below:

Reactions to Cardi B's dress recreation

Some people have commented on Baby Passion's dress recreation. Check out the comments below:

@Sharuwah dah passionate:

"They invest in so much time to give you the best. So, if you see them winning tozimba mutima."

@Graicie T. Blessing Blessed

"Uganda the Pearl of Africa, go go shine and raise the Uganda flag passion, just know much love and support this side for you darling."

@Adhis:

"'The outfit is outfitting"

@Lorenjunior:

"You just won best dressed. Get ready for the red carpet."

@Esther Nthoki:

"Finally, this isn't Kenya because polythene bags were burned."

@Kush:

"l love the creativity. African Cardi B."

@TM23

"Baby Passion for life. I don't regret choosing you as my immaculate queen of vibes."

@Vivaalice1:

"How much is the dress coz l want to buy."

BBNaija Ka3na recreates Cardi B's outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Ka3na has got people gushing over her on social media.

Ka3na shared a photo rocking a pretty dress which she said was a recreation of Cardi B's outfit.

Fans of the reality star were spotted in the comment section showering her with compliments.

Source: Legit.ng