A Nasarawa state high court judge, Justice Tanze Benjamin Makama, died just two months after he was appointed

The late justice, who was appointed on December 29, 2023, was said to have died after having a brief illness

Makama's death has been mourned by the Keffi branch of the NBA, who had sent condolences to his family and the chief justice of the state

Keffi, Nasarawa - Justice Tanze Benjamin Makama, recently appointed as a Nasarawa state high court judge, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, following a brief illness.

The late justice assumed the role of the high court judge on December 29, 2023.

Nasarawa state high court judge dies Photo Credit: Court of Appeal Nigeria

Source: Twitter

NBA mourns late Nasarawa high court judge

According to Sahara Reporters, the departure of Justice Makama has left the legal community in tears, and the Keffi branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed its condolences.

Nuhu J. Egya, the Keffi branch chairman of the NBA, described the justice's death as irreparable.

In a statement on Thursday, March 7, Egya sent out the condolences of the NBA to the family of the late justices, praying God will grant them the strength to bear the loss.

Also, the bar extended its condolences to Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, the Nasarawa state's chief justice and the state's judiciary.

Nasarawa: Politics, inter-tribal and religious unrest

Nasarawa is one of the states facing insecurity due to inter-tribal and inter-religious instability in the north-central state.

There was political unrest in the state recently. A protest had broken out following the affirmation of the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Supreme Court.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters, who were earlier favoured at the Nasarawa state governorship election petition tribunal were not satisfied with the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment.

