JAMB has disclosed that the service to check the UTME result using the result checker has been moved to the USSD codes 55019 and 66019

The examination board made the disclosure while responding to an enquiry concerning the way out for candidates who have lost their phone numbers

In several responses, JAMB has maintained the position that the phone number of candidates will always be needed for the board to reckon with the candidate

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated its position on checking the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results through the USSD codes 55019 and 66019.

In an enquiry thrown to the examination board about when the result checker would be out so that candidates who have lost their phone numbers can check through it, JAMB said the service has been moved to the USSD codes.

This suggested that every UTME candidate should first check their results using the USSD codes, and then they can print the results when the result checker is available.

Why UTME candidates need their phone number

A candidate identified as Abdulmalik Abubakar has asked the question:

"@JAMBHQ We need the swift action of JAMB to fast-track the release of the online result checker for those candidates who lost their SIM cards and can't see their results via SMS.

"This failure to release it has made us hooked and stranded in suspense; adding to our daily anxiety."

Responding to the question, JAMB said:

"Please note that the service has been moved to the USSD codes 55019 and 66019."

Candidates have always asked about losing their phones. Still, JAMB has continued to maintain that the phone number of candidates is the code in which its machine recognises the candidate, and it will be needed throughout his undergraduate period.

Shehu Sani advises UTME candidates

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani had told those who scored high in the just concluded UTME exercise not to over-celebrate their successes, adding that it was a step too many steps.

An activist, Sani, said the JAMB exercise was not a measure to measure any child's intelligence, adding that successful professionals are not always the best UTME candidates.

According to Sani, the parents of candidates should warn their wards of the challenges ahead, and those whose children performed poorly should encourage their wards to do better next time.

Source: Legit.ng