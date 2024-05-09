A Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car

The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars

He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle

Two Nigerian men who live in the UK ride to work on a bicycle instead of spending money to get a car.

In a trending TikTok video, one of them, Godwin Newdance, was first seen riding on the road and explaining why he chose to use a bike.

The Nigerian men said they would incur many expenses if they owned cars in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@godwinnewdance.

He told his followers that he owned two cars in Nigeria, but living abroad meant that he had to adapt to life over there.

In his TikTok video, Godwin noted that buying a car in the UK involved too many expenses.

He said car expenses in the UK include the Ministry of Transport test (MOT), insurance, and parking space ticket.

Godwin saw a friend who was also riding to work on his bicycle. They agreed that there was no need for a car in the UK since they were there to make money and return to Nigeria.

Reactions as 2 Nigerian men ride bikes to work

@Nkechi madu said:

"Real Igbo man. Carry on my brother."

@yg billion commented:

"Life in abroad too sweet because it is a simple life."

@joydiamond117 said:

"Make we come abi make we no come?"

@Laviv_designs said:

"If you don’t pay what happens?"

@starcharway said:

"You are very wise family man. God bless you with more grace and strength."

@Gigilove said:

"Well done my brother. I trust my Anambra brothers. They are very good in hustling."

