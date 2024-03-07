Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Armed groups known as 'bandits', on Thursday morning, March 7, invaded Kuriga town of Chikun local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the outlaws attacked an LEA Primary School and abducted scores of pupils and some staff.

The head-teacher of the school and some other staff were reportedly among the victims.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 8:20 am — immediately after the routine assembly session.

Leadership newspaper also noted the sad development.

As of press time, there was no official reaction from the Kaduna state government.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, Mansur Hassan, could not be reached on the phone and is yet to reply to a text message sent to him too.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng