Philip Shaibu is not ready to step down from the Edo state governorship election despite his fallout with Governor Godwin Obaseki

The deputy governor of Edo state insisted that he is the authentic governorship candidate of the party

He urged the leadership of the PDP to allow him to fly the party’s flag or the party would have no candidate in the forthcoming election slated for September 2024

Edo state, Benin-City - Philip Shaibu, The Deputy Governor of Edo State, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to refrain from working against his candidacy.

Shaibu has threatened the PDP following Ighodalo’s emergence as the party's flagbearer in the election. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, Asue Ighodalo

Shaibu warned that failure to accept him as PDP candidate in the governorship election will spell doom for the party in Edo state.

Meanwhile, Asue Ighodalo won the PDP primary at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Thursday, February 22, Philip Shaibu won the parallel election at a different venue.

Speaking on the development on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday morning, February 23, Shaibu maintained that he is the authentic candidate of the party for the September 21 election. He added that Edo people do not want Ighodalo whom he said is not homeboy.

The deputy governor faulted the primary that produced Ighodalo, saying that it was organised by the state party executive instead of the national executive of the party, Channels TV reported.

He stated thus:

“The option is for the PDP not to go and argue against my candidacy, if they do that PDP will lose Edo State. Edo people do not want Asue Ighodalo to be the governor of Edo State because he is not a homeboy they know.

“They are looking for someone that they know, somebody they can feel, somebody they can touch. PDP has a date with history, delegates have spoken that they want Shuaibu and I can bet you that the other eight aspirants will support Shuaibu if they party back him."

