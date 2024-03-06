Edo state lawmakers have served the state deputy governor Philip Shaibu an impeachment notice hours after ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole raised the alarm

Shaibu, who has been at loggerhead with Governor Godwin Obaseki, was given seven days notice to respond the allegations against him

Oshiomhole on Tuesday raised the alarm on Tuesday while distancing APC lawmakers in the move

The Edo Assembly members have served Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu an impeachment notice a few hours after the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, raised the alarm.

Shaibu, a former member of the House of Representatives, ex-majority leader of the Edo assembly and former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), was given seven days to respond to allegations levelled against him, according to an NTA post on Instagram.

See the post here:

Obaseki vs Shaibu: Edo 2024 and PDP

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu, both chieftains of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, are at loggerheads over the authentic governorship candidate of PDP in Edo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obaseki is fully backing a Lagos-based lawyer, Asue Ighodalo, who emerged as the party’s standard bearer of the governorship indirect primary election at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Shaibu emerged factional candidate at a parallel primary at his official residence on Commercial Avenue in Benin.

Alarms Oshiomhole raised on Shaibu's impeachment plot

On Tuesday evening, March 5, Oshiomhole raised the alarm about the plot to impeach the deputy governor, adding that it was alleged that Obaseki had reached out to him to help talk to All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers to support the move.

The former national chairman of the APC clarified that there was no agreement between his camp and the deputy governor, adding that all his focus was on the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Oshiomhole had raised the alarm in a tweet:

Source: Legit.ng