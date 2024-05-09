The Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are scheduled to become fully functional before 2024

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Iifeanyi Ubah, said the two facilities would commence operation on schedule

The development comes as the Dangote refinery reportedly announced that it would now begin petrol production in July

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Following the protracted petrol scarcity in Nigeria, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Ifeanyi Ubah, has said that two Nigeria refineries would become fully operational this year.

Ubah said the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are currently undergoing turnaround maintenance and will function on the set dates.

Nigerian senators say that two Nigerian refineries will become functional in 2024 Credit: Bloomberg Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Kaduna refinery gets new date to operate

The Senator said plans have already begun to achieve the set target, adding that the Kaduna Refinery would also become functional before the end of 2025.

He said completing the two facilities and supply from the Dangote Refinery would allow Nigeria to meet its fuel consumption needs.

Reports say Ubah asked the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to work toward establishing modular refineries to boost the country’s crude oil refining capacity.

He said:

“My mandate is to ensure that the refineries in Nigeria are up and functional. Through my involvement, two refineries will be up and running before the end of this year.

“Also, the Kaduna refinery will come on stream before the end of next year. Jet oil and lubricant will be produced by mid-next year.

According to the Anambra Senator, he will ensure that the refineries are up and running before the end of 2024, saying that the committee has set up a technical team to visit the refineries bi-weekly to meet the target.

The committee had announced the readiness of the Port Harcourt refinery during a visit to the facility last month, a Legit.ng report said.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) announced that the rehabilitation work at the Kaduna refinery will be completed by the end of 2024.

The Managing Director of KRPC, Mustafa Sugungun, disclosed this after he led members of the Senate Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Downstream to the facility.

Dangote refinery shifts date for petrol production

Meanwhile, the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery has shifted the date for petrol production from May as earlier announced.

According to reports, the delay was caused by the installation of a residue fluid catalytic cracking unit to boost the facility's sustainable refining of petrol.

The Unit is a piece of refining equipment used to convert the heavy portion of crude oil feedstock into oil-lighter petroleum products, including liquified petroleum gas and gasoline.

The Dangote refinery has already started distributing diesel and aviation fuel to marketers, leading to a crash in the price of the products.

According to the reports, the facility is scheduled to begin supplying petrol to the domestic market in May to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

NNPC sets date for Port Harcourt refinery to complete test run

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) said the test run for the Port Harcourt refinery will be completed this month.

This is a significant step to resuming operations five years after the refinery shut down.

The company’s spokesman, Femi Soneye, disclosed on Thursday, January 4, 2024, saying that testing will conclude shortly.

Source: Legit.ng