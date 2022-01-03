Akira Akbar’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Akira Akbar is a young American model and actress who has starred in Criminal Minds, FGrey's Anatomy, and Family Reunion. She has also appeared on reality talk shows like The Real.
Akira Akbar has captured many hearts with her talent in the different roles she has acted in. You can learn more about her here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Akira Jolie Akbar
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 2nd October 2006
- Age: 15 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'1"
- Height in centimetres: 154
- Weight in pounds: 99
- Weight in kilograms: 45
- Body measurements in inches: 28-22-29
- Body measurements in centimetres: 71-55-73
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Mother: Kitty Wedie
- Father: Kenyon Rambo
- Siblings: 3
- Profession: Actress
- Instagram: @akira_akbar
- TikTok: @akira.akbar
Akira Akbar's biography
The actress was born in 2006 in the United States as Akira Jolie Akbar.
How old is Akira Akbar?
Akira Akbar's age is 15 years old as of 2022.
When is Akira Akbar's birthday?
The young American actress celebrates her birthday on 2nd October every year.
Akira Akbar's family
Akira Akbar's parents are Kitty Wedie and Kenyon Rambo. Her mother Kitty, is a professional stylist. She has two sisters and a younger brother named Kruz Rambo. Her older sister named Azari Akbar, is a fashion model and an actress.
Acting career
In 2015, Akira made her first major role as Daughter in the CBS television series Criminal Minds. She played Amethyst Vasquez in the Grey's Anatomy's episode Come on Down to My Boat, Baby in 2017.
Since then, the actress has starred in a number of popular television shows and films. In addition, she has appeared in films alongside actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.
She has modelled for brands Nike and Levi's. She became a member of the social media collective Vibe Crew.
Akira Akbar movies and TV shows
What did Akira Akbar play in? Below is a summary of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.
Films
- Love You Anyway (post-production) as Young Mackenzie
- 2020: We Can Be Heroes as Fast Forward
- 2019: Captain Marvel as Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old)
TV series
- 2022: Bel-Air as Ashley Banks
- 2021: Good Trouble as Kiara
- 2019-2020: Family Reunion as Brooke
- 2019: This Is Us as Young Beth
- 2017: Grey's Anatomy as Amethyst Vasquez
- 2015: Criminal Minds as Daughter
She has also made an appearance in several TV shows as herself. They include:
- 2021: The Sis Show
- 2019: Made in Hollywood
- 2019: Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition
- 2019: The Real
- 2019: Inside the Crazy Ant Farm
- 2019: Women of Marvel
- 2019: Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel LIVE Red Carpet World Premiere
Is Akira Akbar in WandaVision?
The actress is not part of the cast of the American television miniseries WandaVision.
How tall is Akira Akbar?
Akira Akbar's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres), and she weighs 99 pounds (45 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 28-22-29 inches (71-55-73 centimetres).
Social media profile
The actress is active on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She has 241k followers on her Instagram account and 1.6 million followers on her TikTok account.
Akira Akbar is a young actress who is still carving out a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She demonstrates talent and has a large fanbase with only nine acting credits.
