Akira Akbar’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Akira Akbar arrives for WE Day California at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Akira Akbar's biography

Actor Akira Akbar attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

The actress was born in 2006 in the United States as Akira Jolie Akbar.

How old is Akira Akbar?

Akira Akbar's age is 15 years old as of 2022.

When is Akira Akbar's birthday?

The young American actress celebrates her birthday on 2nd October every year.

Akira Akbar's family

Akira Akbar's parents are Kitty Wedie and Kenyon Rambo. Her mother Kitty, is a professional stylist. She has two sisters and a younger brother named Kruz Rambo. Her older sister named Azari Akbar, is a fashion model and an actress.

Acting career

In 2015, Akira made her first major role as Daughter in the CBS television series Criminal Minds. She played Amethyst Vasquez in the Grey's Anatomy's episode Come on Down to My Boat, Baby in 2017.

Since then, the actress has starred in a number of popular television shows and films. In addition, she has appeared in films alongside actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Djimon Hounsou, and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Akbar poses as PopWrapped Entertainment Group Hosts SaturYAY Influencer Event at The DreamLA Mansion in Glendale, California.

Source: Getty Images

She has modelled for brands Nike and Levi's. She became a member of the social media collective Vibe Crew.

Akira Akbar movies and TV shows

What did Akira Akbar play in? Below is a summary of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Films

Love You Anyway (post-production) as Young Mackenzie

(post-production) as Young Mackenzie 2020: We Can Be Heroes as Fast Forward

as Fast Forward 2019: Captain Marvel as Monica Rambeau (11 Years Old)

TV series

2022: Bel-Air as Ashley Banks

as Ashley Banks 2021: Good Trouble as Kiara

as Kiara 2019-2020: Family Reunion as Brooke

as Brooke 2019: This Is Us as Young Beth

as Young Beth 2017: Grey's Anatomy as Amethyst Vasquez

as Amethyst Vasquez 2015: Criminal Minds as Daughter

She has also made an appearance in several TV shows as herself. They include:

2021: The Sis Show

2019: Made in Hollywood

2019: Made in Hollywood: Teen Edition

2019: The Real

2019: Inside the Crazy Ant Farm

2019: Women of Marvel

2019: Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel LIVE Red Carpet World Premiere

Is Akira Akbar in WandaVision?

The actress is not part of the cast of the American television miniseries WandaVision.

How tall is Akira Akbar?

Akira Akbar's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres), and she weighs 99 pounds (45 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 28-22-29 inches (71-55-73 centimetres).

Social media profile

The actress is active on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok. She has 241k followers on her Instagram account and 1.6 million followers on her TikTok account.

Akira Akbar is a young actress who is still carving out a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She demonstrates talent and has a large fanbase with only nine acting credits.

