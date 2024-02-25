The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, alleged that there is a plot to impeach him over his ambition

Shaibu said contesting the PDP governorship election is his constitutional right and cannot be taken by anybody

He said the courts are there to interpret why he should be impeached for expressing his constitutional right

FCT, Abuja - The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, said there is a fresh plot to impeach him.

Shaibu said the move was because he emerged as the factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election.

According to Thecable, the aggrieved deputy governor stated this while speaking in Abuja.

He said his team told him that this opponent is threatening to impeach him, stating that he has gotten too far.

Shaibu said the other PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo does not have what it takes to win the Edo governorship election for the party, The Nation reported.

“Even as we speak, my team has been calling me that, ‘Look at what these people are doing. They are saying they are going to impeach you; that you have gotten too far.’ They are threatening to impeach me.

“And I said, well, if fighting for my rights and all of us collectively fighting for my rights as in the constitution that triggers impeachment, so be it, because fighting for my rights and saying I must contest the election is my constitutional rights and cannot be taken by anybody.

“So if the constitutional right is why they will now trigger impeachment, the courts are there; they will interpret it.”

Shaibu warns Obaseki, PDP over Ighodalo’s emergence

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shaibu warned the PDP to refrain from working against his candidacy. He warned that failure to accept him as PDP candidate in the governorship election will spell doom for the party in Edo state.

He maintained that he was the authentic candidate of the party for the September 21 election. He added that Edo people did not want Ighodalo, who he said was not a homeboy.

The deputy governor faulted the primary that produced Ighodalo, saying that it was organised by the state party executive instead of the national executive of the party,

