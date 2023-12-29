Edo state speaker, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, said N354 million was allocated to the office of the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Agbebaku explained that the reduction in the 2024 budget was because the deputy governor had no work to do in the coming year.

The Speaker added that Godwin Godwin Obaseki relocated most of the deputy governor functions to other offices

Edo state, Benin City - The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, has explained the reason why there is reduction in the 2024 budget of the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

As reported by Daily Trust, Agbebaku said that N354 million was allocated to Shaibu because he has no work to do in the coming year.

He stated this while speaking to journalists on the incident in Benin City.

Agbebaku said Shaibu does not have constitutional functions bestowed on him except those allocated to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Allocation was done in a way to reflect the office. However, the governor stated clearly that since the deputy governor had not performed his functions in the outgoing year because of his aspiration, which he recognised to be a huge one and time-consuming, most of his functions were relocated to other offices as the governor has the powers to do so."

The Speaker added that:

“The deputy governor has even complained that he is no longer working. If you are not working, why allocate money to the office?”

