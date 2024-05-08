The power play is getting interesting by the day as the move to impeach Governor Sim Fubara has continued to gain attention in the polity

In a swift reaction, the PDP has sent a strong warning to the APC in Rivers state led by Chief Tony Okocha

The ruling party maintained strongly that the APC cannot take over Rivers, noting, the plot would fail

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has maintained that the call to institute impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara is an invitation to anarchy.

PDP sends message to APC as calls for Fubara's impeachment thickens. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Recall that on Tuesday, May 7, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state led by Chief Tony Okocha, directed the State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, to commence impeachment proceedings against Fubara, with immediate effect.

Okocha had threatened that if the Assembly members failed to restart the impeachment proceedings against the governor, he would invoke party discipline upon them.

However, Reacting on Wednesday, May 8, Debo Ologunagba, national publicity secretary of the party, said the lawmakers by leaving the PDP had vacated their seats, Daily Trust reported.

Ologunagba said that such statement by Okocha exposed the vile desperation of the APC to forcefully take over the oil-rich South-South state.

As reported by Channels TV, the PDP spokesman said the party is already in court and had written a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue. He added that APC should perish the thought of taking over Rivers.

Ologunagba said:

“The individuals that the Rivers State APC Chairman directed to commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara are not legally members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and cannot contemplate or exercise such powers under the law.”

LG chairmen tell Rivers assembly to sack Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON), the Rivers state chapter, accused Governor Fubara of withholding funds meant to be released for the 23 LGAs in the state.

The local government chairmen, who are under the umbrella of ALGON, said Governor Fubara's move has denied them the ability to perform their administrative function as the third tier of government.

The ALGON chairmen then seconded the call by Tony Okocha, the APC chairman caretaker committee in the state. Okocha had earlier called on the state assembly to commence the impeachment proceedings of Governor Fubara.

