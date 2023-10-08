President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is faced with a lot of issues and these issues are threatening the stability of his administration.

At the moment, Tinubu is trying to fix Nigeria’s grappling economy as the nation’s currency weakens, there is an increment in the cost of living, the pump price of petrol, and the rising cost price of goods occasioned by the subsidy removal.

However, there are some things that happened this week that shook the nation's polity and got many talking, Legit.ng highlighted them below;

1. Tinubu’s 63rd Independence Day Anniversary Speech

Mixed reactions trailed President Bola Tinubu's Independence Day speech which dwelled on the nation's economy revival and the welfare of the citizenry.

Some experts noted that the N25,000 provisional pay rise announced for workers among other measures by Tinubu will not solve the economic hardship Nigerians face.

The president in the 63rd Independence Day address also approved the payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month for a three-month period, to cushion the hardship effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

2. NLC, TUC suspend planned nationwide strike as FG plans to pay workers N35,000

The nation's organised labour, this week, suspended its planned nationwide indefinite strike action which was scheduled to begin, Tuesday, October 2, 2023, for the next month.

After an hours-long meeting with NLC and TUC, the federal government says it will commence its N35,000 wage award from September.

3. Chicago State University released Tinubu's records to Atiku Abubakar

The Chicago State University in the United States on Monday, October 2, released President Tinubu's academic records to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

The next day, October 3, the registrar of the university, Caleb Westberg, made a deposition at the court, giving further details on the documents that the court ordered should be released to Atiku, Tinubu's main rival, who is challenging his election victory at the Supreme Court.

The certified copy of the deposition which captured hours-long intense questioning of Mr Westberg by Atiku’s legal team, evoked mixed reactions on social media as many wondered what would become of the judgement of the final court in Nigeria.

4. Atiku's world press conference

Atiku had through a US court subpoena secured the release of Tinubu’s academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU) and on Thursday, October 5, he addressed a world press conference on his mission and findings so far.

The event was streamed on his social media platforms and was covered live by both international and local media networks.

Atiku's lawyer, Kalu Kalu, said that President Tinubu’s academic documents released by the CSU indicated many things about the Nigerian leader. He claimed the documents that were handed over to Atiku’s team showed several things about Tinubu that were forged.

However, this didn't sit down well with Tinubu's legal team and his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Responding to the allegations raised by Atiku, Felix Morka, APC spokesman said Atiku’s press conference “lacked purpose and delivered nothing“.

Morka urged Atiku to accept defeat ahead of the Supreme Court judgement and allow Tinubu to focus on important matters in the polity.

Tinubu certificate saga: “Buhari already took my business, nothing to fear”, Atiku

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar opened up concerning his fear in the quest to seek justice as he continues his legal battle against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The former vice president disclosed that he is not afraid his business is at stake at the moment.

According to Atiku, "Former President Muhammadu Buhari already took his business and shared it among themselves, so there is nothing to fear".

Source: Legit.ng