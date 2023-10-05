On Thursday, Atiku Abubakar held a press conference and addressed some key issues regarding his legal battle against Bola Tinubu

But during the event, Atiku's lawyer revealed President Tinubu forged some of his certificates as indicated in the document released by the Chicago State University (CSU)

Atiku, however, called on his counterparts, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso, NNPP flagbearer to join him in the quest to seek justice at the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - Kalu Kalu, the lawyer to Atiku Abubakar, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic documents released by the Chicago State University (CSU) indicated many things about the Nigerian leader.

Atiku speaks on what he discovered from the Chicago mission and how he intended to use them to his favour at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He spoke on Thursday, October 5, during a press conference held by his principal, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, Atiku had asked CSU to release the documents over suspicions that Tinubu forged his credentials from the school.

During the event, Kalu claimed the documents that were handed over to Atiku’s team showed several things about Tinubu as captured below:

1. Forged certificate?

He claimed that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC” ahead of the February 2023 polls.

2. Female name

Apart from that, Kalu said the document showed that Tinubu’s “qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female name. This, he noted, showed that that “(qualifying) document does not belong” to Tinubu.

3. Tinubu’s high school graduation date

Not just that. Atiku’s lawyer also said the documents from CSU showed that “Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.

4. Identity crisis

Lastly, he told the gathering that the CSU document showed a “black American” owner and that “(in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he (Tinubu) denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him.

“Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from,” Kalu argued.

Atiku reveals Nigerian who inspired him to go after Tinubu’s Chicago certificate

Meanwhile, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed the Nigerian who inspired him to go after President Bola Tinubu's certificate at Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku said the late Human Rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi, inspired him to inquire about Tinubu's certificate.

The former vice president disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

Chicago State University confirms diploma certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Chicago State University has sworn to an affidavit that its diploma certificate and certified copied offer to President Bola Tinubu is valid.

In an affidavit, the university maintained that some differences in the diplomas and the certified copy were due to human errors.

According to the affidavit, the Chicago State University changed its seal and font after it issued the diploma to President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng