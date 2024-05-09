Top record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy is celebrating his record label at 12

The multi-talent founded his label, Mavin Records, in 2012 after parting ways with his jointly run label, Mo'hits with singer D'banj

On Instagram, Jazzy shared a collation music video of Mavin all-stars, spanning from the time of Tiwa Savage to Di'ja, Reekardo Banks, and the likes

Influential Nigerian music producer and label boss Michael Collins Ajereh professionally known as Don Jazzy is celebrating his label's 12th anniversary.

The recording company was founded in 2012, with founding members being ace music stars like Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Reekardo Banks, and Dr Sid, to mention a few.

Mavin All-star video springs nostalgia

The Don who recently linked up with his friend and brother, D'banj, is in a celebratory mood and has shared nostalgic music videos released by old and new-school Mavin Record signees.

Another image of the new school signees like Ayra Starr, Crayon, Bayanni, Magixx, was shared by a content creator, Tunmise, who works for the Don, where he captioned the post:

"12 years of Mavin. A dynasty".

The label boss' comment section is filled with appreciations of past and present signees who thanked him for the opportunity.

It will be recalled that former Mavin record signee, Reekardo Banks disclosed what transpired between him and his former boss, Don Jazzy after he departed from the label.

Speaking in a podcast with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze Reekardo said:

"That man took me from absolutely nothing. I wonder why people would think that there was a problem. There never was. Everything was amicable. The end of the contract came, I wanted to leave and he gave me his blessings. I feel it is a tradition in the industry for artists to break out angrily from a record label, and I feel that is being imposed on our relationship."

See how Nigerians are reacting to Mavin at 12

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@reekadobanks:

"Thankful for the opportunity."

@koredebello:

"The Seer… Congratulations to the fam. Grateful to be a beneficiary of the DON’s blessings. Love you boss. MEGA"

@crayonthis:

"Family."

@bibyonce:

"You aren’t just King alone ; you are a King Maker."

@herodaniels:

"King forever."

@thistemi:

"M A V I N."

@pheezy_.p:

"Them talk say you be influencer."

@toni_e.g.o:

"You see this Adaobi song na my ringtone that year."

@_iamhaywhy:

"Don baba J the legend."

@tolu_wanimi12:

"Let be honest the best record label in history is Mavin & YBNL omo tiwa is a strong woman."

D’banj Apologises to Don Jazzy, Ex-Mo'hits Members

Don Jazzy's former partner and label mate, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, widely known as D'banj tendered a heartfelt apology to the former members of Mo'hits records.

In a previous report by Legit.ng the singer penned an appreciation note to all the former members and sought their forgiveness, noting that they were instrumental to his growth as an artist.

It is no longer news that the duo were once best friends and business partners before it yielded to life's call and went their separate ways.

